New Orleans Terminal Implements A New Proprietary Cloud-Based Platform

New Orleans Terminal is pleased to announce a new Warehouse Management System (WMS) developed internally as a proprietary system on a cloud based platform. The WMS was developed and built in-house and the New Orleans Terminal staff has full control over the WMS and its daily application in the field. As customers submit feedback and commentary, the WMS can be tailored and modified for a fully customized application. In addition, by being housed in a cloud-based platform, multiple users can directly update the WMS in real time on a desktop computer, a smart phone, or a wireless tablet. The new Warehouse Management System (WMS) will be launched March 1, 2021.

Despite the ongoing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, New Orleans Terminal LLC (NOT) has been hard at work refining and streamlining its process systems used daily in its extensive marine container terminal operations. The terminal is located in the heart of the Uptown Wharves at the Port of New Orleans, Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal Complex.

New Orleans Terminal’s new Warehouse Management System (WMS) has been developed internally as a proprietary system on a cloud based platform to better serve the needs and requirements of its customers. Because the WMS have been developed and built in-house, the NOT staff have full control over the WMS and its daily application in the field. As customers submit feedback and commentary, the WMS can be tailored and modified for a fully customized application. In addition, by being housed in a cloud-based platform, multiple users can directly update the WMS in real time on a desktop computer, a smart phone, or a wireless tablet. With wireless tablets already heavy used daily at the terminal for various maintenance and repair applications, the institutional knowledge is readily at hand to modernize and digitize CFS operations with this new development. The WMS features include online quote requests, quick invoice turnaround times, transparency, ease of communication, and better internal reporting capabilities.

“The Warehouse Management System (WMS) is another value-added service that is offered by New Orleans Terminal for our customers. We are excited to have the capability to be able to customize the system to accommodate each customer’s needs. We hope to continue other innovative ways to keep all of the terminal’s processes and operations running smoothly and keep turnaround quick and efficient,” commented Kristopher Calkins, General Manager, CPE, New Orleans Terminal, LLC.

