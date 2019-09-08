New Internationalist Magazine Highlights Human Rights at Sea Work

Photo credit: EJF

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-08 19:14:10

The award winning New Internationalist Magazine has highlighted the work undertaken by Human Rights at Sea in its latest issue. The article examines how the U.K.-based NGO has worked to develop global awareness of human rights abuses in the maritime environment through exposure of some of the issues covered and case studies published by the charity.

With permission of the author, Vanessa Baird, the full article can be downloaded and reviewed here .

