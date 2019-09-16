New for 2019: FUELNET Trip Planner

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-16 17:32:41

FUELTRAX' suite of smart vessel-tracking features has been designed to give you the full picture of your fleet’s movements. We’re delighted to announce these features now include a brand-new tool to empower you to Make Smarter Decisions™ – we call it FUELNET Trip Planner.

Like many of our cutting-edge innovations, we initially developed FUELNET Trip Planner in close collaboration with one of our clients. They requested a trip building feature that would allow them to plan multi-stop trips and accurately estimate time of arrival (ETA) by monitoring real-time speed changes. We quickly worked on a solution and created an intuitive voyage planning tool that operates with the ease of Google Maps.

After the successful testing and implementation period, we are pleased to launch this feature for all FUELNET users. Here’s what you can expect:

• Accurate ETA monitoring: Track each vessel’s ETA to any location in real-time via the FUELNET map view to make fully informed deployment plans.

• Model custom ETAs: Compare current and custom vessel speeds side-by-side to see the impact on your ETA.

• Store your favorite locations: Quickly and easily draw ETA lines by clicking on the map or selecting one of your saved locations.

• Plan multi-stop journeys: Get a clear view of the arrival time at every stop along your vessel’s route with our multi-stop planning feature.

• Independent tracking: Follow reliable real-time location updates from the independent FUELTRAX tracking signal.

• Industry-leading 99 percent uptime: Enjoy pole-to-pole coverage and an uninterrupted satellite connection without relying on AIS or other tracking signals.

FUELTRAX is a smart, secure, and self-contained electronic fuel monitoring system that can help you Make Smarter Decisions for your fleet.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.