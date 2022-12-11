New Ferry Aurora Botnia Cuts Wasaline's CO2 Emissions in Half

Wasaline’s new ferry Aurora Botnia entered service between Vaasa, Finland and Umeå, Sweden in Autumn

2021. The goal was to build the world’s most environmentally friendly passenger ferry in its class. Now that

Wasaline has consumption data from over 12 months, the results look very positive.



During Aurora Botnia’s first year in service Wasaline has been able to cut total CO2 emissions by 51,8 percent.

Aurora Botnia has more weekly departures than its predecessor Wasa Express. Therefore, the reduction in

average emissions per departure is even greater, 67,2 %. The calculations are based on Wasa Express’s first

year in service, 2013.



Wasa Express used heavy fuel oil and marine diesel as fuels. Aurora Botnia can use liquified natural gas (LNG)

or marine diesel as fuel. After Aurora Botnia entered service, total CO2 emissions have been reduced from

22 000 metric tons to 11 000 tons. Average emissions per departure are down from 29,57 ton to 9,71 ton.

"We have been able to reduce emissions significantly in a challenging situation where fuel costs have in-

creased rapidly. The reduction would be even greater if we could use LNG all the time. However, the record-

high market prices of gas have forced us to use diesel as an alternative", says Peter Ståhlberg, MD of Wa-

saline.

"Our efforts to cut down emissions are never over. We strive to keep Aurora Botnia as the world’s most

environmentally friendly ferry now and in the future. We also see the proposed emissions trading in maritime

transport as a positive development, as long as the rules treat all shipping companies equally", Ståhlberg

continues.

