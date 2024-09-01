New Dimensions at Liebherr – Slewing Bearing with a Diameter of 23 Metres

[By: Liebherr-Components AG]

Liebherr's Components product segment is further expanding its portfolio in the area of segmented slewing bearings. The segmented roller slewing ring, which was developed and manufactured at the site in Biberach (Germany), has an external diameter of 23.4 metres.

GustoMSC BV has developed a heavy-duty crane for a new type of installation vessels. For the positioning of wind turbines on the high seas, transport ships are able to deliver individual parts directly to such a vessel. This allows for continuous work at sea without having to fetch new parts from the harbour. And it is in this heavy-duty crane that Liebherr's segmented slewing

bearing takes over a vital task. Once in place, the bearing is the core element that turns a ship crane with a lifting capacity of 2,000 tonnes, responsible for the installation of offshore wind turbines. The slewing bearing is a real masterpiece by Liebherr-Components Biberach, consisting out of 68 segments, the total diameter of which is almost as large as six small cars placed in a row. During its service life of about 25 years, the 23-metre bearing will help to erect offshore wind farms and contribute to sustainable power generation.

The segmented slewing bearing was designed as light as possible to increase the load capacity of the ship. "The crucial features thereby are the induction-hardened raceways of the segments, which offer a more efficient bearing cross-section than inlaid raceway plates, and thus add to weight reduction," explains Benjamin Schmid, head of sales maritime applications at Liebherr-Components. "In this way, Liebherr supports the further development of offshore mechanical engineering, which is advancing into ever larger dimensions."