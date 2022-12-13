New Design For Tianjin Port

Robert Allan Ltd. has been awarded a new contract by Tianjin Port, China for the design of a RAmparts 3500 ASD tug. Two vessels will be built by Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard for delivery in Q4 of 2023.

Robert Allan Ltd. has worked with the Tianjin Port for more than 10 years, resulting in delivery of nine tugs to five different designs including the first tug with CCS notation of I (Intelligent)-Ship.

