New Americas Managing Director Joins VPS

Chris Alberto

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-22 18:34:04

Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) announced today the appointment of Chris Alberto, as the new Managing Director for the Americas.

Group Managing Director, Dr. Malcolm Cooper stated: “We are extremely pleased to have Chris join VPS. Chris brings a great depth of testing and inspection knowledge and experience, along with key business management expertise, gained over his many years within the TIC sector. He will certainly be instrumental in the further development of VPS business across the Americas.”

Alberto joins VPS with a strong and respected background within the TIC sector, having started his career as a Chemist/Inspector in Chicago. Alberto has worked for several different large testing & inspection companies including SGS where he undertook numerous key roles over a number of years, culminating in holding the role of Americas VP of the Oil, Gas & Chemicals business.

Alberto stated, “I am really looking forward to this new and exciting opportunity. It allows me to use my expertise and experience, working as part of the VPS management team and in leading VPS-Americas, to even greater success.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.