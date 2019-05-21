NCS West Africa Limited Launched in Nigeria

By MarEx 2019-05-21 17:15:06

The new business entity NCS West Africa Limited (NCS WA) is the Nigeria affiliate of Nautical Control Solutions, LP, (FUELTRAX), and is located in Victoria Island, Lagos, and Onne, Port Harcourt. NCS WA provides in-country presence and support for clients in Nigeria and surrounding areas using FUELTRAX solutions.

There is a growing need for dedicated local support for the users of Electronic Fuel Management Systems (EFMS) in Nigeria. NCS WA will be the first-ever subsidiary for Nautical Control Solutions, LP, the makers of FUELTRAX, and will provide the first EFMS maintenance and calibration facility in West Africa.

A head office has been established in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a facility in Onne, Port Harcourt. The services to be offered at the Onne facility include a turn-key calibration process for Coriolis mass flowmeters, which will allow for FUELTRAX meters to be calibrated locally to ensure that instrument measurement is accurate and within the required limits. Providing this service locally will help clients to reduce overall business costs by minimizing system downtime and associated costs of out-of-country calibration options. Periodic calibration is required in areas where high quality and safety standards remain mission-critical to operations.

FUELTRAX currently operates on over 130 systems on vessels in offshore Nigeria. International Oil Companies (IOCs) in West Africa are driven by the need to demonstrate compliance and ensure fuel accountability. IOCs require the installation of EFMS, such as FUELTRAX, on vessels in West Africa to achieve this goal. FUELTRAX maintains its position as the market leader in West Africa and around the globe. The development of NCS WA heightens its services in Nigeria, by delivering additional assurance and support through advanced calibration services.

West Africa Operations Manager, Bene Okorie, NCS WA, says: “I recall our Nigeria clients requested for an in-country presence, and we promised to deliver that at the FUELTRAX Symposium held in Lagos in June 2018. We are proud to say we have now fulfilled that promise. This also demonstrates our quest to be closer to our clients. With this in place, we will maintain FUELTRAX uptime for our Nigeria vessel operators, assist them to meet their client’s needs, and carry our local and regional vessel owners along as we lead the global Electronic Fuel Management sector.”

CEO and Founder, Anthony George, FUELTRAX, says: “Nigeria has always been where we have seen the greatest need for calibration services and enhanced vessel security solutions. The new business direction with NCS WA has allowed us the opportunity to immediately address these needs through a local calibration offering. We have standardized on Coriolis mass flowmeters, meaning our product provides our customers with the greatest security, reliability, accuracy and intelligence available, and we stand by this decision by providing these maintenance services locally in Nigeria.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.