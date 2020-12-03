Navis Solves Manning and Training for Offshore Wind Vessel Operators

“Instead of adding tasks to the clients’ panel, we solve the existing ones”

By The Maritime Executive 12-03-2020 02:09:00

Navis Crew Management has been successfully operating in Odessa, Ukraine since 2011. The company is highly ranked on the international market as an efficient provider of manning solutions. In 2018, Navis expanded and became a holding company with offices registered both in Ukraine and Hong Kong.

Navis provides its seafarers with all essential certificates and specific training using a Transas NTPRO 5000 Navigational Simulator and ERS 5000 Engine Room Simulator. These resources are provided by National University’s “Odessa Maritime Academy,” established in 1944. It ranks as the third biggest maritime educational institution in the world, and its engineering program is fully accredited by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology of Great Britain (IMarEST). The Faculty of Navigation is accredited by the Nautical Institute of Great Britain (NI)).

Navis specializes in the recruitment of highly proficient and experienced seafarers for 19 vessel operators who run a diversified fleet of 150-plus offshore vessels - mainly DP2/3 AHTS, PSV, DSV, ROV, MPSV, OSV, cable layers, accommodation barges, jack-ups and construction vessels.

We are proud of our cadet training program, which is aimed at developing and advancing future officers for all departments. PSV DP2, AHTS DP2 and self-elevated/self-propelled jack up barges are permanently available for cadet training, enabling new mariners to gain necessary sea-going experience for further promotion and pursue long term career growth within the company.

With the latest trends in the renewable energy market and the favorable impact of windfarm installation projects performed by jack up barges and construction vessels, we are delighted to announce that we are among the leading crewing agencies for the sector. Worldwide, there are about 87 jack ups over 4,000 GRT, and Navis is the contractual crewing supplier for 35 of them - driving 40 percent of the offshore wind farm installation market with essential manpower.

Navis also supplies full officers’ staff for two of the world’s largest cable laying DP2 barges in the Persian Gulf: one 5,250 GRT barge with accommodation capacity for 180 people and one 11,500 GRT barge with capacity for 240 people, respectively. Both assets are involved in cable laying, accommodation, ROV and diving activities, together with four large DP2 DSVs built in 2018.

Last but not least, Navis mans a 2018-built semi-sub accommodation platform of 16,000 dwt, equipped with DP3, accommodations for 500 people, a helideck and a telescopic gangway. Since the end of 2019, she has been serving in the Gulf of Guinea on a new project.

Navis powers a state-of-the-art fleet by carefully selecting and training manpower, helping to build the future of energy development on the water.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.