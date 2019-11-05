NAVIMON Confirms Order for Three New Longliners from PIRIOU

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-05 17:44:29

In October 2017, NAVIMON - a subsidiary of SEM SODIL and the first shipowner in New Caledonia - ordered from PIRIOU a series of eight 20.7 meter longliners dedicated to tuna longline fishing in the New Caledonia Economic Exclusive Zone.

Built by PIRIOU, the first two vessels were delivered and reached their homeport by the end of 2018. The order for three sister ships was signed at the same time and these are due for delivery by the end of the year.

With this new firm order for three vessels, NAVIMON renews trust towards PIRIOU which built the eight longliners of its fleet between 1998 and 2000 as well as the first two units of this new generation which have been exploited for nearly one year and perfectly answer the shipowner’s requirements. These new units are designed to improve crew comfort and security, make maintenance operations easier, optimize expenses and answer the issues related to security and environment compliance.

Vincent Faujour, PIRIOU group CEO says: “Following our latest orders of trawlers for metropolitan France, of a 67m oceanic tuna fishing vessel and the recent delivery of 60 and 63m longliners for La Reunion island, this confirmation of the third part of the contract for the eight longliners series strengthens our presence in the artisanal and industrial fishing in collectivities and overseas territories as well as in France.”

Florent Pithon, NAVIMON General Manager adds: “Operating the first two vessels for more than a year reinforced our technical choices and confidence in the Piriou team which led us to continue the program together.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.