Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Share Repurchase Plan

[By: Navigator Holdings Ltd.]

October 18, 2022 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorised a new share repurchase plan of up to $50.0 million of Navigator’s common stock (the “Plan”).

Pursuant to the Plan, Navigator may repurchase up to an aggregate of $50.0 million of the Company’s common stock via open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or any other method permitted under U.S. securities laws and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The timing of any purchases and the number of shares to be purchased under the Plan will be determined by Navigator’s management and will depend on market conditions, legal requirements, stock price and alternative uses of capital, as well as other factors. The Plan does not oblige Navigator to repurchase any of its shares and it may be suspended, discontinued or modified by the Company at any time, for any reason.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. On September 30, 2022, Navigator announced a new joint venture with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. (“Greater Bay”), owned 60% by Navigator and 40% by Greater Bay, with the intention to acquire five ethylene vessels over the next fifteen months. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.