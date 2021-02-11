Navico Appoints Tara Norton as Chief Sustainability Officer

Company Has Pledged Sustainability as a Core Pillar Recognizing the Industry Must Do More to Protect the Marine Environment By The Maritime Executive 02-10-2021 11:05:08

Navico, parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad Yachting, B&G® and C-MAP® brands, announced the hiring of its first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer this week as the company has made sustainability one of its core strategic pillars globally across its brands, products, operations and production.



Tara Norton joins Navico as Chief Sustainability Officer from French multinational Engie Impact, where she worked with its Corporate and Government clients to accelerate their energy transition to cleaner energies.



“We are dedicated to being an environmentally-responsible company,” said Knut Frostad, CEO of Navico Group. “We believe there is a common mutual interest within the marine industry and our consumers to drive this forward, and we care deeply about protecting the very environment in which we all work and play. With the hiring of Tara, Navico is poised to be a leader in this on-going paradigm shift as our industry moves towards more sustainable practices.”



Norton’s expertise includes driving sustainable procurement and supply chain projects on issues including supply chain traceability and transparency, supplier engagement, climate change, human rights, labor rights, and supply chain finance.



“Tara is recognized internationally as an expert in supply chain sustainability,” continued Frostad. “We have made sustainability one of our company’s core pillars going forward and made some strides with our sustainable packaging initiative this past year, but we know that commitment needs to be matched by action company-wide. Tara’s expertise will no doubt help formalize Navico’s strategy and drive initiatives forward at a global level.”



“I’m excited to be joining Navico, a company with heritage, and with strong technology, products and brands,” said Norton. “In many ways, Navico has sustainability already in its DNA, so it’s a matter of building on the successes and enthusiasm to date to contribute to sustainable development for ourselves and the planet.”



All four of Navico’s brands have already begun integrating sustainability into their go-forward strategies and plans, while Norton’s global perspective and know-how will create vertically-integrated policies across the company.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.