Nautical Institute Singapore Annual Conference Returns for its 5th Edition

[By: The Nautical Institute]

The Singapore branch of The Nautical Institute will hold its annual conference on 27 October 2023 in Singapore after a successful event last year. Guest of Honour, Mr. Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), will grace the event and deliver the welcome speech.

This year, the conference will be held at M Hotel Singapore for the first time, and close to 200 shipping professionals and industry leaders from the maritime industry across the region are expected to attend.

The full-day conference will kick off with keynote address by Nautical Institute, Global Vice President Capt. W.N.S.K.A.M.Wijayakulathilaka (Nish).

This year’s theme, “Seafaring in the modern, and everchanging millennium," which aims to dive into an overarching focus on the future of seafarers in the maritime industry. These include rapid improvements in technology, additional regulations, environmental concerns, and new fuel systems being introduced onboard ships.

In parallel to innovation and the future, the conference will discuss how the maritime industry can keep pace with technological advances to ensure that seafarers are adequately trained, skilled, and experienced to navigate and operate modern vessels safely.

Capt. Yves Vandenborn FNI, Honorary President of The Nautical Institute (Singapore) said: “After a resounding success last year, we are thrilled to host The Nautical Institute Singapore Conference once again. In this new era of maritime, The Nautical Institute continues to be at the forefront of driving innovation. This conference reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping a brighter and greener future together.”

He added: "With a line-up of inspiring speakers, panellists, and networking sessions, delegates can expect to make meaningful connections, learn and experience fresh perspectives, and strategies to navigate the everchanging millennium.”

A detailed programme along with the line-up of speakers will be released at a later date and interested parties can now register at:

https://reg.eventnook.com/event/thenauticalinstituteconference2023

