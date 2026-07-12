NatPower Marine Acquires Aqua SuperPower

[By NatPower]

NatPower Marine, a NatPower Group company enabling the energy transition in the maritime sector, has signed a strategic agreement to acquire the Aqua superPower international charging network from ATV Power, a provider of marine electrification technologies and charging infrastructure.

Aqua superPower currently represents the largest international network of electric charging points for boats and yachts in Europe, spanning multiple markets worldwide and comprising more than 80 ports and marinas across Europe and North America, including the French and Italian Rivieras, Venice, Trieste, Genoa, Lake Maggiore, Lake Geneva, Sweden, the Port of Barcelona, the UK South Coast, San Francisco Bay, Lake Tahoe, San Diego, and Lake Michigan. The acquisition aims to integrate this expertise and operational capability into the NatPower Marine platform, supporting its ambition to expand this electrification model beyond recreational boating to include large commercial ports and maritime hubs.

This integration marks a significant step in the evolution of NatPower Marine, strengthening its ability to deliver energy infrastructure as a coordinated and scalable system.

“This transaction marks a decisive step forward for us: we are no longer just developing infrastructure, but building a platform capable of operating on an international scale,” said Fabrizio Zago, CEO of NatPower. “The addition of Aqua superPower to our ecosystem provides us with an immediate operational presence in key markets and strengthens our ability to deliver projects effectively and at scale on a global level.”

Stewart Wilkinson, CEO of ATV Power, added: “Joining NatPower Marine enables us to scale our platform faster and extend our reach, building on the network we have already developed.”

Electrification in the maritime sector is no longer limited by technology or capital. The constraint lies in execution.

Deploying infrastructure at scale requires alignment between energy supply, grid access, permitting, financing and operations. When these elements remain fragmented, deployment slows down and remains localised.

By integrating Aqua superPower’s operational footprint with NatPower Marine’s execution capabilities, the combined platform is designed to overcome this fragmentation and enable coordinated deployment across multiple markets.

Achieving this goal requires the coordination of multiple factors, including access to energy and grid infrastructure, permitting processes, investment capacity, engineering expertise, and operational management. When these elements are managed independently, infrastructure development tends to slow down and remain confined to isolated initiatives.

The new platform combines: an existing network of operational charging infrastructure, a structured pipeline of projects across ports and marinas, access to capital and development capabilities, a coordinated execution model.

The integration goes beyond expanding a charging network. It combines Aqua superPower's connected charging ecosystem with NatPower Marine's integrated energy infrastructure platform, creating the conditions to accelerate maritime electrification at scale.

In this context, NatPower Marine is consolidating its position as a key player in the marine industry’s energy transition, coordinating technologies, investments, and implementation processes within a scalable, replicable model geared toward growth in global markets.

This integration is part of a broader trajectory within NatPower, aimed at building fully integrated energy systems across sectors and geographies. NatPower Marine operates as a key vertical within this strategy, progressively incorporating capabilities, technologies and platforms to accelerate execution and scale.

The agreement was formally presented during the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC), one of the leading international events dedicated to sustainable marine technologies and energy solutions.

As part of the event, NatPower Marine participated in a dedicated discussion focused on sustainable energy solutions for the maritime sector. A live hydrogen refuelling demonstration also took place, showcasing NatPower’s broader strategy of integrating multiple energy technologies within a single infrastructure model.

Aqua superPower is supporting the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge for the 4th year running with its floating E-Dock supplying DC and AC charging for electric boats.

The Yacht Club de Monaco was the first location worldwide to install an Aqua fast charger in 2019, demonstrating how commitment to infrastructure leads to the adoption of electric marine technology.