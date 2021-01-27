Namura Shipbuilding Delivers 100,000 DWT Bulker Cape Ace To K-Line

By The Maritime Executive 01-27-2021 10:27:16

Japanese shipyard, Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. has delivered a 101,314 DWT post-Panamax bulk carrier to Kawasaki Kisen Co., Ltd that features a newly developed, wide shallow draught design that permits greater cargo loading.

Cape Ace is 249.94 metres long with a width of 43.00 metres and draught of 12.90 metres. The vessel is the first 100,000 DWT bulk carrier vessel to be delivered with a newly developed wide shallow draught design. This hull shape, with 6 cargo holds, enables the loading of more cargo compared to Panamax size vessel.

The vessel is equipped with a “NCF” (Namura flow Control Fin) on her stern and “Rudder Fin” on her rudder, both of which are unique products of Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. These technologies will improve the vessel’s propulsion performance by aligning water flow in front and back of the propeller. The vessel also has a low friction type antifouling paint for propulsion performance and an electronically controlled MAN B&W 6S60ME-C8.5 main engine, to reduce fuel consumption.

With the entry into force of the Ballast Water Management Convention, Cape Ace is equipped with an IMO-approved ballast water treatment system. The vessel is also equipped with a scrubber (exhaust gas cleaning system) that complies with international global sulphur cap regulations that entered into force on January 1, 2020.

Since its delivery on December 7, 2020, Cape Ace has been engaged in iron ore and coal transport for a Japanese steel mill under long-term contract.

