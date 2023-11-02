Naming Ceremony Held for Langh Ship's First 7800 dwt Newbuilding

[By: Langh Ship]

On 1st November 2023 the first vessel in the series of three 7800 dwt multipurpose newbuildings for Langh Ship has been named and delivered to Langh Ship.

The highlight of the celebration was when 3-year-old Miss Greta Lovisa, daughter of the vessel’s owner family member Linda Langh, cut the ribbon to release the champagne bottle. The name of the vessel is Lovisa, following the traditions of the Langh family to name its vessels after the women in the family.

In addition to the name giving of the vessel, the ceremony featured a traditional Chinese lion dance, welcoming speech from Langh Ship’s Managing Director Laura Langh-Lagerlöf and speeches by Chairman of the Board for Wuhu Shipyard, Mr. Zhang Zhao, as well as Chief Technical Officer for SDARI, Mr. Wang Guangyi.

Lovisa is built at the Wuhu Shipyard in China. The order was placed in spring 2021 and the final sea trials were concluded in October 2023. The vessel has been designed to include many eco-friendly features. The main engine, delivered by Wärtsilä, is a 4500 kW dual fuel engine able to burn in addition to traditional MGO and LNG also biodiesel and biogas. The energy efficient hull design is made by design engineering company Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI). The vessel is equipped with Langh Tech BWMS for preventing the spread of invasive species through the water in the ballast tanks, as well as FGSS from Korean maker Gas Entec, which also Langh Tech has begun a cooperation with on the European market.

Lovisa will shortly begin its voyage to Europe to be employed in stainless steel producer Outokumpu trade between Tornio in north Finland and Terneuzen in the Netherlands to mainly carry semi-finished and finished steel products one way and raw material to the mill on the way back. The cargo hold can also be flexibly rearranged to transport other cargo such as containers.