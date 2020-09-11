NAMEPA Virtual Conference and Marine Environment Protection Awards

Looking Ahead to 2023: State of Play Today and Preparing for the Future

NAMEPA (North American Marine Environment Protection Association) will hold its Annual Conference and Marine Environment Protection Awards Program on November 5th. In order to safeguard the well-being of all participants, as well as expand the reach of the event, it will be held virtually.

The conference will be followed by NAMEPA's annual Marine Environment Protection Awards Program, which recognizes the achievements of industry leaders and companies to "Save Our Seas".

When: Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM EST

