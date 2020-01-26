NAMEPA Invites Maritime Industry Leaders to Discuss “A New Decade"

NAMEPA Board Members and the USCG at NAMEPA’S 2019 Houston seminar. From left, Rightship’s Anuj Chopra, NAMEPA’s Carleen Lyden Walker, RDML John Nadeau, NAMEPA Chairman Joe Hughes and WGMA’s Niels Aalund By The Maritime Executive 01-26-2020 12:44:02

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) is holding its annual Houston Maine Operations Seminar, “A New Decade: How Will It All Work?” on March 3, 2020 at the headquarters of the West Gulf Maritime Association (WGMA) in Houston from 1130 to 1800hrs. Hosted by the WGMA, the seminar is designed to help companies navigate the implications of changes happening in the industry and what actions can be taken now to position maritime for future success.

Niels Aalund, Vice President of the event’s host West Gulf Maritime Association (WGMA), will welcome the delegates followed by Dr. Maria Burns of the University of Houston who will illuminate what the next decade portends. A series of speakers will set the stage for the event including Joe Hughes, CEO of the American Club and Chairman of NAMEPA, who will present on “Searching for strategies to meet challenges of a new decade”, and Captain Kevin Oditt of the U.S. Coast Guard, who will speak on “What the Industry Should Expect.” Captain Augusta Roth, PhD, department head for Texas A&M at Galveston’s Maritime Transportation Department, will present on “Training the Workforce of the Future,” and Chris Cannon, Environmental Director for Port of Los Angeles, will speak about “What Ports Are Doing for Environmental Management.” ABS’s Gareth Burton will address “Maritime Solutions.”

Panel discussion topics will address “Plugging the Leaks in Maritime” and “Reducing Shipping’s Environmental Impact.” Confirmed panelists include Cynthia Hudson, CEO of Hudson Cyber/HudsonAnalytix; River Bennett, Project Manager at Nuclear Innovation Alliance, and Aziz Bamik, General Manager of GTT North America.

“Industry is facing a decade of change and challenge,” stated Joe Hughes. “NAMEPA supports its members by offering subject experts and an environment conducive to honest discussion and exchange.”

Sponsors of the event (to date) include ABS, The American Club, Blank Rome LLP, Dorian LPG, Fairfield Chemical Carriers, GTT North America, HudsonAnalytix, Navios, Scorpio, SMIT and West Gulf Maritime Association.

To register for the conference and view agenda details, visit: https://namepa.net/events/

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) was officially launched in 2007. NAMEPA is a marine industry-led organization of environmental stewards preserving the marine environment by promoting sustainable marine industry best practices and educating seafarers, students and the public about the need and strategies for protecting global ocean, lake and river resources. For more information, go to www.namepa.net.

