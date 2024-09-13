Multidimensional Safety & Cost of Compliance at ABS UK National Committee

[By: ABS]

The future of safety and the cost of compliance led the discussion at the ABS UK National Committee as well as retrofits, carbon capture, energy efficiency technologies and updates on cutting-edge joint development projects.

Maritime industry leaders from across the industry heard the latest analysis from ABS specialists on key regulatory, sustainability, technology and market factors driving disruptive change throughout the global industry.

“We are seeing the emergence of a new language of shipping, new relationships, new boundary conditions and new global shipping shapers driven by decarbonization and digitalization. ABS is really zeroed in on the unintended consequences of this rapid change,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO. “Historically we have focused on two types of safety that you can see and touch – hull and machinery - but now the future of safe and decarbonized shipping is multidimensional, encompassing software and a systems-oriented approach.”

Special guest, Andrew Taylor, CEO of UK P&I, detailed the impact of extreme weather events, escalating claims costs and the dark fleet on the insurance landscape.

The impact of Fuel EU, and pooling on fleet decarbonization strategies and proposals for IMO mid-term measures were discussed, as well as digital tools ABS has developed to support clients in managing the increasingly complex regulatory demands.

The Committee also heard about the limitations on retrofit capacity on shipyards, as well as a detailed fuel forecast and the competition for alternative fuels from industries outside shipping. Other presentations covered the latest developments from ABS WavesightTM and highlights from more than 100 joint development projects in a range of advanced technologies.

Graham Westgarth, Chairman of V.Group and ABS UK National Committee Chairman, said: “There has been so much information presented today and I am grateful to ABS for their willingness to share all their insight and to challenge all of us on the way we think about the future of this industry.”

The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, designers, charterers, and industry representatives from flag Administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry key issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with the industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.