MSHS Welcomes Michele Laughlin-Payne as Director of Sales

By The Maritime Executive 08-04-2020 11:03:52

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Inc. (MSHS), leading provider of engine products and services for marine, power generation, and industrial applications, has appointed Michele Laughlin-Payne to lead its sales team. As Director of Sales and Business Development, Payne will be responsible for strategic and regional growth while creating new business opportunities, maintaining current customers, and empowering a motivated sales team to deliver growth.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Payne plans to leverage MSHS’ highly qualified team to focus on offering customers competitive product and service solutions which support operations. According to Payne, “As we look toward the future, MSHS is positioned to play a vital role in several industries because of our productive partnerships with OEMs, and our commitment to customer satisfaction. We have a comprehensive array of value-added services, offering customers innovative solutions 24/7.”

David Santamaria, CEO/President, added: “Having the right people in place is key to driving change and positioning us for exception growth in our competitive markets. We are confident Ms. Payne will champion our vision and has the experience to lead the sales team. She has the advantage of having first-hand knowledge in the engine market and will further enhance the MSHS presence.”

