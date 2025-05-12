MSHS Pacific Power Group Moved its Marine Service Center to Salmon Bay

[By: MSHS Pacific Power Group]

MSHS Pacific Power Group (PPG) is excited to announce the relocation and expansion of our Seattle Marine Service Center to a larger, more capable facility. Following the successful launch of our original center on Lake Union in 2024—and in response to growing demand—we’ve moved to a new location at 2356 W Commodore Way, Suite 120, Seattle, WA 98199, on the shores of Salmon Bay.

This new waterfront facility enhances our ability to serve the Lake Washington boating community and beyond, offering improved access and expanded capabilities for boat owners and operators across the region.

The Salmon Bay Marine Service Center is designed to support a wide range of marine propulsion services, including complete overhauls, preventative maintenance, and expert repairs. Key facility features include:

Capacity for yachts up to 150 feet in length and 40 feet in beam.

165 feet of dock space available.

50-amp shore power.

Full suite of engine services, including diagnostics, mobile support, and emergency response.

As an authorized service provider for mtu, Volvo Penta, and Woodward, MSHS PPG continues to deliver expert-level support across a variety of propulsion systems. Our highly trained technicians and mobile teams ensure reliable, efficient service to keep vessels operating at peak performance.

This relocation reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional marine service, right where our customers need it most. Whether at the dock or out on the water, MSHS PPG is here to keep your vessel moving.

For more information about the Salmon Bay, Seattle Marine Service Center, and the services offered, visit pacificpowergroup.com.