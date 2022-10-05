MSC Joins the World Ocean Council

[By: World Ocean Council]

The World Ocean Council (WOC) is proud to welcome MSC as its newest member.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte.

As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC operates 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide, with over 80,000 employees.

With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources that stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 260 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.

Stefania Lallai, Vice President Sustainability, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, emphasized the value of this new collaboration: “Through our role in the industry and in global trade, we are committed to reducing shipping’s ocean pollution and carbon footprint in any way we can. As we transport goods around the world, our industry must be a part of ensuring the health and productivity of the global ocean."

“We are honored to have MSC as a WOC Member," said Paul Holthus, WOC Founding President and CEO. "We continue to expand WOC’s work with the shipping industry to address key ocean sustainable development challenges and opportunities in collaboration with others from ocean industry, investment and innovation who come together through WOC.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.