MSC Group’s Cruise Division Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

[By: MSC Cruises]

MSC Group’s Cruise Division today published its 2024 Sustainability Report reaffirming its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, accompanied by an independently verified Energy Transition Plan (ETP) to clearly show how it is working to achieve this ambition.

The report, now in its sixth edition, highlights milestones in environmental innovation, responsible tourism, and social impact. It reflects MSC Group’s Cruise Division’s integrated approach to sustainability for its MSC Cruises’ and Explora Journeys’ brands.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said, “As a family business, we do not operate ships just for tomorrow. We sail them for future generations, designed for fuel flexibility, guided by innovation, and powered by people who share our long-term vision.

“The Cruise Division in 2024 reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a bold and transparent sustainability strategy that balances environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic resilience.”

Report highlights include:

Launching of the Energy Transition Plan for the fleets of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, outlining interim absolute emissions reduction targets. This is a published roadmap to achieving net-zero GHG emissions from marine operations by 2050.

Avoiding 50,000 tonnes of CO? emissions through fleet-wide optimisation tools (OptiCruise and Oceanly Performance) which support real-time operational efficiency and itinerary planning.

An increase in shore power connections from 44 in 2023 to 142 in 2024, across 13 ports. All new ships since 2017 are shore-power ready with retrofitting continuing across the fleet, and the Cruise Division remains committed to using shore power wherever it's available.

An increase in crew retention rate to 89 per cent, up from 83 per cent in 2023, demonstrating the commitment of the Cruise Division to employee engagement and development.

The formation of a Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Committee, underlining a strong commitment to workforce equity across more than 140 nationalities.

Continued investment in destinations like Ocean Cay, where environmental stewardship has enabled marine wildlife to thrive and coral restoration is underway.

Whale strike prevention training for 469 key crew members in conjunction with marine protection charity ORCA to understand more about the species of whale at risk, how to identify them, and take steps to reduce the risk.

More than 4,500 shore excursions offered in 84 countries, including 284 “Protectours”, low-impact experiences.

The report also shows that in 2024 the fleets of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys together carried 4.6 million guests and sailed to 341 itineraries in 90 countries.

Looking Ahead

As MSC Group’s Cruise Division looks to the future, it remains focused on scaling clean energy solutions, retrofitting existing ships, advocating for port infrastructure investments, and collaborating across the maritime sector to accelerate the global energy transition.

Mr. Vago added, “There is no single solution to decarbonisation. It is a puzzle we solve piece by piece - with new technology, operational excellence, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to move forward,”

The full 2024 Sustainability Report is available at: https://www.msccruises.com/ int/sustainability