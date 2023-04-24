"MSC Euribia" LNG-Powered Completes Sea Trials

MSC Cruises’ Second LNG MSC Euribia

MSC Cruises’ second liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered ship MSC Euribia has completed her deep-water intensive systems tests during a four-day trial in the Atlantic Ocean.

The sea tests checked the performance of the ship’s four engines, maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed, and stopping distances.

The vessel has now moved to a wet dock at constructor Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, before she is officially delivered to MSC Cruises at the end of May.

The GT 184,011 MSC Euribia will be MSC Cruises’ 22nd ship to join its fleet and be able to accommodate up to 6,327 passengers. The vessel will be officially named on 8 June in Copenhagen, Denmark, before sailing a maiden inaugural season in Northern Europe from her homeport in Kiel, Germany.

The ship will feature a striking fresco painted on its exterior that celebrates MSC Cruises’ commitment to protecting and preserving the marine environment. Designed by German graphic artist Alex Flaemig following an international competition, the artwork aims to stimulate discussion on the importance of protecting the delicate and complex ecosystem of the oceans.

MSC Euribia will feature innovative and advanced marine technology, as well as LNG fuel - one of the world’s cleanest marine fuels available at scale -, to minimize her environmental footprint.

The ship will also feature shore power plug-in connectivity to reduce carbon emissions in port, the most advanced wastewater treatment systems designed in line with the United Nations’ shipping body the International Maritime Organization, comprehensive waste recycling, underwater radiated noise management system to help limit disturbance to marine life and a comprehensive range of onboard energy efficient equipment to optimize engine use and hotel energy needs to reduce emissions further.

MSC Euribia from 10 June will offer 7-night sailings from Kiel to Copenhagen and then to the Norwegian fjords calling in Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flam.

The ship will remain in Northern Europe for the winter 2023-24 season and homeport in Hamburg, Germany for 7-night sailings to Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Zeebrugge, Belgium; Le Havre, France and Southampton in the UK.

Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Ambition By 2050

MSC Cruises aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operations by 2050. The goal will be achieved by investing in and supporting the accelerated development and implementation of innovative, cutting-edge technologies and fuels to be deployed across the Company’s fleet of ships.

Liquefied Natural Gas As A Fuel Source

LNG is one of the world’s cleanest marine fuels available at scale and is set to play a key role in the transition to the decarbonization of international shipping. It substantially reduces local air pollutant emissions like sulphur oxides by up to 99 percent and nitrogen oxides by up to 85 percent. LNG also plays a key role in climate change mitigation as it offers up to a 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and paves the way for the uptake of sustainable non-fossil fuels such as bio- and synthetic LNG.

Alternative Fuels Of The Future

As bio and synthetic fuels become available, MSC Euribia’s emissions will be further reduced. LNG is key to the development of low carbon solutions for shipping as emerging technologies such as fuel cells can be operated with LNG until zero emissions bio-LNG or green hydrogen become available at scale. MSC Cruises is actively involved in several projects to develop and make these technologies viable in partnership with fuel providers, academia, shipyards, industry and technology suppliers.

