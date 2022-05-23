MSC Cruises Previews New Flagship MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises’ ultramodern urban metropolis at sea is just six months from entering service—setting a new standard for cruising and introducing a world of experiences that push the boundaries of what is possible. MSC World Europa will be the company’s most innovative, most environmentally advanced, and most exciting ship to-date. The eagerly anticipated new flagship is the first of MSC Cruises’ trail-blazing World Class ships. At 22 decks tall and more than 150 feet wide, she features 2,626 cabins and boasts more than 430,000 square feet of public space.

With so many new features and adventures to discover, here are 9 reasons why MSC World Europa will be the ultimate ship to launch in 2022:

1. The Promenade – the beating heart of the ship

The 341-foot-long long, 7-deck-high outdoor World Promenade is one of the most impressive spaces on this incredible ship. Opening out to the aft with breath-taking sea views, the promenade offers one-of-a-kind entertainment and al-fresco dining experiences.

The crowning glory of the promenade is a striking architectural masterpiece, The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, which is the longest dry slide at sea and spans 11 decks. Spectators can admire the beauty of its sleek stainless-steel curves, while those feeling brave can jump on and experience the quickest (and most thrilling) way to get from the top of the ship to the promenade with the slide’s nearly 250-foot drop.

The promenade continues indoors with the World Galleria—covering more than 3,200 square feet and topped with an awe-inspiring LED and kinetic dome ceiling. The space is lined with bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques.

2. Savor the World with outstanding restaurants, bars and lounges

MSC World Europa will transport guests on a gastronomic journey around the world with an incredible choice of 33 restaurants, bars and lounges – each with its own distinct style and ambiance. Globally inspired menus, best-in-class culinary artistry, and quality ingredients prepared with passion will result in exceptional eating and drinking experiences.

The ship will offer a spectacular range of 13 dining venues, including 6 specialty restaurants with two brand new concepts for MSC Cruises:

· Chef’s Garden Kitchen is the first hydroponic garden at sea, where the ingredients take center stage with micro herbs, salads and garnishes grown and harvested on board.

· La Pescaderia is MSC Cruises’ new signature Mediterranean fish restaurant offering the freshest fish. Sophistication meets casual and family dining—a must for all guests!

Guests will also find MSC Cruises favorites including the Butcher’s Cut, an American-style steakhouse; the Latin American street food of Hola! Tacos & Cantina; and Kaito Teppanyaki and Sushi bar.

The 20 bars and lounges onboard include 7 brand new bar and café concepts like the line’s first onboard microbrewery, a new gin bar, a cocktail bar honoring the art of mixology, and much more.

3. Awe-inspiring entertainment for all ages

Guests will experience a whole new level of entertainment across a host of venues including grand-scale theater productions, immersive performances in the aft lounge, and interactive family entertainment in the Luna Park Arena. Plus, they can let their hair down at the roller-disco or let their inner child free with the bumper cars.

Venues include:

· The Panorama Lounge at the aft of the ship will offer eye-popping, immersive entertainment.

· The stylish 1,153 seat World Theatre will host original productions each night of the cruise.

· The versatile Luna Park Arena is a new multifunctional entertainment venue that will host movies, game shows, kids’ activities and themed parties.

4. MSC Cruises’ largest and most technologically advanced family offering

MSC World Europa's children's area will be the largest in the fleet, developed in collaboration with LEGO® and Chicco® with over 8,200 square feet of interior space and seven rooms dedicated to distinct age groups ranging from 0 to 17 years old.

Entertainment for children and teenagers will be even more varied thanks to original game and talent show formats that will be created for The Studio, Luna Park Arena and the World Theatre.

Finally, extended operating hours at the Kids Club and Teens Club will allow younger cruisers to be accompanied by staff and enjoy other attractions onboard MSC World Europa, including bumper cars, the dry slide, and the virtual room.

5. Relax and unwind with the ultimate leisure and wellness escape

Whether the aim is to relax and unwind or enjoy thrills and adventure, the seven swimming pools and 13 whirlpools located in distinct parts of the ship offer something for every vacationer.

Highlights include:

· Brand-new tranquil Zen Pool area at the aft of the ship: This ultra-chic area is adults-only and features two pools, a solarium, and a shady lounge area – all offering spectacular sea views from deck 18.

· The MSC Yacht Club features an extensive sundeck spanning two levels, private pool, and whirlpool.

· The Aquapark on deck 20 is the largest in MSC Cruises fleet, featuring a kids’ pool and slides for the whole family.

· La Plage – the main pool is the place to be for those looking for fun and entertainment with an incredible 37,000-square-foot pool deck area complete with different levels for sunbathing.

· The Botanic Garden Pool with retractable roof, tropical bar, and area for lounging.

6. A next-level MSC Yacht Club for premium cruising

MSC World Europa will feature the largest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club yet, offering unparalleled levels of comfort with more public space, expanded outdoor areas, and new stylish suites that share the ship’s futuristic design.

The exclusive ‘ship within a ship’ concept offers key-card access exclusivity and top-notch personal service. Enhanced public spaces include a totally reimagined two-level sundeck, while the private accommodations will include two brand-new ultra-spacious Owner-Suites.

7. Innovative new accommodation design

MSC World Europa is as different on the inside as she is on the outside, with all-new cabin designs and more balcony cabins than any ship in the fleet. From luxurious suites with private facilities in the MSC Yacht Club to brand-new cabins overlooking the outdoor promenade, there are high-quality, comfortable accommodations to satisfy every taste.

The ship will offer seven new and innovative cabin types not seen on any other MSC Cruises ship, and more suites than ever will have private whirlpools.

Another highlight is the new Infinite Ocean View cabins with a panoramic window that slides down to form a glass balustrade when open.

8. The ultimate itineraries

MSC World Europa will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf region to provide guests the ultimate winter cruise experience. Her season will commence on December 20, 2022 with a special 4-night sailing from Doha, Qatar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

MSC World Europa will then offer 7-night cruises from Dubai to the nearby modern metropolis of Abu Dhabi before continuing to Sir Bani Yas Island, where guests will have a chance to discover an exotic array of wildlife or bask in the warm sun on immaculate beaches. Sir Bani Yas is exclusive to MSC Cruises on days during which the ships call. Her program in the Gulf has been enriched with calls in the port of Dammam, Saudi Arabia to visit Al Ahsa oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The ship also calls at Doha, the futuristic capital of Qatar, before returning to Dubai with an overnight in the city to discover all the marvels it has to offer.

Departing Dubai on March 25, 2023, MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea. During the summer of 2023, she will offer 7-night cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina; as well as Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseille, France.

9. MSC World Europa to become one of the most environmentally advanced ships at sea

MSC World Europa will be the first LNG-powered vessel in MSC Cruises’ fleet and the most environmentally advanced to date. The fuel she runs on—liquefied natural gas (LNG)—is one of the world’s cleanest marine fuels available at scale and is set to play a key role in the decarbonization (or transition to zero emissions) of international shipping. It virtually eliminates local air pollutant emissions like sulphur oxides and reduces nitrogen oxides by up to 85%. LNG also plays a key role in climate change mitigation, as it reduces CO2 emissions by 25% and paves the way for the uptake of sustainable non-fossil fuels like green hydrogen. A demonstration fuel cell onboard will test the efficiency of this technology by producing heat and electricity about 30 percent more efficiently than the LNG engines would on their own.

MSC World Europa will also feature selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, shore-to-ship power connectivity, and advanced wastewater treatment systems to comply with the so-called Baltic standard, which features the strictest global criteria for wastewater disposal at sea. The ship’s underwater radiated noise management system will reduce potential noise and vibration impact on marine mammals, and a wide range of energy efficient equipment and systems will optimize engine use.

