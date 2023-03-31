MSC Cruises "MSC World America" Homeport's PortMiami

The ship will be the cruise line’s third LNG-powered ship and first in North America, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to sustainable technology.

A new world of cruising is coming to Miami and is now available for booking. MSC Cruises, the world’s third-largest and fastest-growing cruise brand, opened sales today for MSC World America. The remarkable LNG-powered ship will be the second in the cruise line’s innovative World Class when she launches in 2025, offering sustainable cruising with new, immersive, and unique experiences at sea.

“We are very grateful for our long-term partnership with MSC Cruises and their commitment to providing a world-class experience to its guests, which are critical to keeping Miami-Dade County and on the cutting edge of sustainability,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This new ship will be able to use a greener source of fuel, which is a significant step towards our goal of making PortMiami and Miami-Dade County future ready.”

MSC World America will sail from MSC Cruises’ brand new, state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami, which is set to be the largest cruise terminal in North America, once completed. She will exclusively sail 7-night Caribbean itineraries during her inaugural season, giving guests the opportunity to visit some of the most sought-after destinations in the world on a ship built for worldly, curious travelers.

The ship’s itineraries are designed to maximize time available for guests to fully discover the various ports of call. All sailings will include visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises’ stunning private destination in the Bahamas.

Ruben Rodriguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said, “MSC World America will be another major milestone in our North American growth story and a fantastic new experience for our guests, whether they’re local or visiting from different parts of the world. Our goal with this ship is to go beyond her long list of features with thoughtful touches that make each guest’s cruise experience unique and memorable. On board, they’ll find the elegant European design that’s a hallmark of our entire fleet, mixed with classic American elements and hospitality. We can’t wait to have our guests experience our next U.S. flagship.”

