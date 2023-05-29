264
MSC Announces Rotation Change on Santana Service to Port Everglades

Port Everglades
An MSC cargo ship docks at Port Everglades. On Thursday, MSC announced a rotation change on its Santana Service, which makes Port Everglades its first U.S. stop on the around-the-world route. (Photo courtesy of Port Everglades)

Published May 29, 2023 9:22 AM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Port Everglades]

We’re excited that MSC has chosen Port Everglades for its Santana Service, which connects Southeast Asia to our Port as the first U.S. stop on the around-the-world route. MSC cited these qualities for selecting Port Everglades as its South Florida port of call:

  • Service Reliability: fast berthing supports vessel schedule reliability.
  • Fluid Terminal Operations: sufficient storage space and efficient gate systems allow for easy pick-up and empty return.
  • Cost-Savings: importers can depend upon timely availability and access to cargo.
  • Favourable Geographic Location: close access to major distribution centers serving south Florida.  

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.