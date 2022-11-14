MPA Announces Floatation of YOUNG YONG

[By: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore]

In response to media queries, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that it was informed by the Indonesian authorities that the tanker, YOUNG YONG, has been successfully refloated on 10 November 2022 and is now anchored at Nipah Anchorage in Indonesian waters.

The tanker had grounded off Takong Kecil in the Riau Islands, Indonesia at around 2020h on 26 October 2022. Prior to its grounding, MPA's Port Operations Control Centre (POCC) issued early shallow water warnings through its Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) to the tanker on the potential risk of its grounding.

Navigation through the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Singapore Strait has remained unaffected while YOUNG YONG was grounded and throughout the Indonesian-led efforts to refloat the tanker. There is no report of oil pollution in Singapore’s waters.

