MPA Academy Welcomes Maritime Leaders to 1st Physical Training Program

Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive, MPA, with Maritime Transformation Innovation Programme participants

[By: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore]

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)’s Academy welcomed 20 maritime leaders from 15 countries and the International Maritime Organization to the inaugural Maritime Transformation and Innovation Programme (MTIP). MTIP will run from 4 to 8 April 2022. The programme is specially designed for maritime or senior port officers overseeing technology, innovation, and change management. Participants will have the unique opportunity to experience the iconic Singapore Maritime Week and attend key events such as the MarineTech Conference and Exhibition and the Singapore Maritime Lecture. MTIP is also the first physical training programme by MPA Academy since the pandemic.

2. With a focus on sharing Singapore’s experience in driving innovation and transformation, MTIP aims to provide a platform and unparalleled networking opportunities for participants to exchange ideas and best practices with industry practitioners and peers worldwide and gain insights into effective transformation and change management strategies

3. At the opening ceremony of MTIP, Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “We hope that the sharing and the network that participants built during the programme will be helpful in their leadership and organisations’ transformation journey. Maritime is a global business. Therefore, we must work together to share ideas and best practices to address our common set of challenges as one community.”

MPA Inked Memorandum of Understanding with International Chamber of Shipping

4. Separately, MPA and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to support the establishment of ICS Academy and develop suitable training and professional development programmes for shipping professionals. Mr Tan Suan Jow, Dean of MPA Academy and Mr Guy Platten, General Secretary of ICS, signed the MoU at the Opening Ceremony of MTIP.

5. Under the MoU, MPA and ICS will work together on the following:

Establishment of the ICS Academy in Singapore,



Collaborate and develop suitable distance/online and in-person training and professional development programmes for shipping professionals,



Accreditation for ICS Academy courses and certifications for Continual Professional Development.



6. Mr Guy Platten, Secretary General of ICS said, “We are excited about the establishment of an ICS Academy to be based in Singapore to provide best practice and advice on a range of regulatory and other important industry matters, including seafarer wellbeing, to shipping professionals both ashore and afloat. We look forward to great cooperation with MPA to make this a reality.”

7. Set up as a full-fledged academy with a dedicated training facility, MPA Academy seeks to provide targeted maritime leadership programmes such as MTIP to equip global maritime professionals with the skills to respond to transformational shifts and new opportunities within the maritime industry. The academy also organises the Advanced Maritime Leaders' Programme, the Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme and the Port Management Programme.

