Motor-Services Hugo Stamp Acquires TurboUSA, Inc.

By The Maritime Executive 03-09-2020 10:28:00

Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Inc. (MSHS) a premier provider of diesel engine products and services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive acquisition agreement with TurboUSA, Inc., a leading provider of maintenance and repair services for turbochargers. The acquisition becomes effective on February 20, 2020.

Under the acquisition, leadership and staff of TurboUSA, Inc. will join the MSHS team and the TurboUSA brand will be retired.

Are Friesecke, President of Motor-Services Hugo Stamp commented: “This is an exciting event for MSHS and TurboUSA; the acquisition forms part of our investment strategy to fuel our continued growth and the ways in which we serve marine and industrial markets. Our MSHS Global Family extends a warm welcome to our new team members, customers and partners.”

Rodrigo Quilula, Vice President and General Manager, MSHS Business Unit added: “The MSHS acquisition of TurboUSA positions our group to become the leading provider of dedicated multi-brand turbocharger services in the Americas. As with all important business decisions, we will work closely with our customers, partners and employees to make the integration process as smooth as possible, and to develop and grow our combined commitment to customer excellence.”

Speaking about the MSHS acquisition, Willem Franken, President of TurboUSA stated: “TurboUSA has delivered service and support for marine and industrial turbochargers for over 20 years. We are very pleased to be joining forces with MSHS to serve our customers with unparalleled technical capabilities which cover all major turbocharger product lines at state-of-the-art service and reconditioning centers with extensive inventory of parts and factory-trained engineers. We are planning a seamless transition focused on leveraging synergies and best practices to deliver an exceptional customer service experience.”

