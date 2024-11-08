More Tanker Operators Look to Wisestella to Ease the SIRE 2.0 Challenge

[By: WiseStella]

More shipowners are subscribing to the WiseStella tanker self-assessment and training platform following the introduction of new SIRE 2.0 vetting procedures.

Since the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) upgraded its 1993 Ship Inspection Report Programme (SIRE) in September, MRC Shipping, Mantagas and YMN Tanker have signed up, with a number of other tanker owners now trialling the platform.

SIRE 2.0 continues OCIMF’s original purpose and scope but includes more in-depth reporting on human factors to ensure crew competency, seafarer safety and well-being. The stronger human element means there are now more questions to be answered by both junior and senior officers to ensure they understand equipment and procedures onboard.

Dr. Rafet Emek Kurt, a WiseStella co-founder and Director of the Maritime Human Factors Centre at the University of Strathclyde, said: “It’s important not to under-value or over-simplify human factors. Understanding human factors involves recognition of human limitations. And this starts from understanding the cognitive load of seafarers during normal, day-to-day operation so we can better understand how they will react and be relied upon during safety critical procedures.”

Compared to the previous model, SIRE 2.0 is much more complex. Vessel operators and crews need to be prepared to answer questions sourced from a 1,600-page digest; core, recurring questions as well as a variety of other questions tailored to the vessel or specific focus areas.

Inspectors will also interview officers and crew on aspects of their duties which may not be undertaken during the inspection, such as the use and demonstration of life saving and fire-fighting equipment.

“Tanker operators are in a bit of a flux trying to get to grips with the changes and answer the new questions. We can help crews and officers smoothly navigate the process in preparation for vetting inspections. The operators currently trialling the digital platform are finding the WiseSIRE, WiseBSA and WiseHFSA tools particularly useful,” said Kurt.

MRC Shipping Safety and Quality Manager Capt. Melisa Özen Tayar explained: “SIRE 2.0 does impact on the workload of our crews, both ashore and onboard, because a lot of the information required to prepare for site inspections actually needs to come from the seafarer on the ship, and they are already overloaded. Since we have been using the WiseStella platform, we are finding the time it takes to prepare self-assessment documents and graphs has reduced. It’s a simple process. There is always a WiseStella specialist on hand if we get stuck.”

WiseStella is not simply a document sharing tool, but rather an AI-based digital learning platform that enables collaboration, records and analyses data and feeds back that data for people to take action on them.

“WiseStella is helping to foster a ship/fleet-wide safety culture amongst a diverse crew,” said Capt. Anil Ulgay, Marine & HSEQ Superintendent at Mantagas Marine. “The new format and content of SIRE 2.0 is a challenge. We are finding the WiseStella platform invaluable in preparing self-assessments and readying the crew for inspection. It provides guidance on the specific intent of each potential question they will be asked.”

WiseStella is offering tanker operators the platform on one-month free trial basis with full functionality, affirmed Kurt. “At the end of the month, if they are happy and continue we don't charge them for the first month. If they are not happy, we stop it. But so far, all of the companies that have trialled the platform have continued the subscription.”

WiseStella is a digital platform with a growing number of functional components that includes specific SIRE and TMSA support along with seafarer well-being monitoring. Combined on a shared database, the different functions allow for a company and fleet-wide approach to safety.