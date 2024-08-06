Moran Towing Joins NAMEPA, Shows Commitment to Environment Protection

[By: NAMEPA]

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) proudly welcomes Moran Towing Corporation as its newest member, further demonstrating its commitment to mitigating industry’s impact on the marine environment. With over 160 years of maritime excellence, Moran Towing has evolved from its origins as a tugboat company in 1860 to a leading provider of towing services, bulk marine transportation, LNG support operations, and environmental recovery services.

Founded in 1860, Moran Towing has continually adapted to meet evolving maritime needs, progressing from tugboat operations to comprehensive marine solutions. Their commitment to partnership, stability, safety, and sustainability has fostered enduring relationships with employees, communities, and customers. Moran Towing's embrace of technological advancement and proactive industry leadership ensures sustainable growth, aligning seamlessly with NAMEPA's mission to promote marine environmental protection and operational excellence.

“Moran Towing's decision to join NAMEPA marks a convergence of goals to Save Our Seas. Their dedication to partnership, safety, and sustainability exemplifies the values that drive NAMEPA's mission to promote marine environmental protection and operational excellence,” stated Carleen Lyden Walker, Co-Founder and CEO, NAMEPA. “We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Moran Towing to advance sustainable practices and ensure a cleaner future for the maritime industry.”

“Moran looks forward to building on our existing collaboration with NAMEPA as founding members of the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition,” said Mary McCarthy, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility. “We also thank NAMEPA for hosting the Coast Guard’s award ceremony as part of their 2024 Safety at Sea Seminar, where Moran was presented with the William M. Benkert Marine Environmental Protection Award. Moran shares NAMEPA’s values of environmental stewardship and sustainability, and we appreciate the opportunity to join forces.”