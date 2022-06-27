Moose Boats Delivers 75' Catamaran to Westar Marine Services

Image courtesy of Moose Boats

[By: Moose Boats]

Moose Boats is excited to announce the delivery of their latest project, a 75’ crew and cargo transfer vessel to San Francisco based Westar Marine Services.

Moose Boats has delivered their biggest project to date, a 75 foot long catamaran that will be used in the San Francisco Bay for passenger and cargo transfers. With a carrying capacity of over 15,000 pounds of cargo and a passenger capacity of 28, the boat, christened the ‘Madison Lynne’, is an Incat Crowther designed USCG Subchapter T vessel. A Volvo Penta IPS (Integrated Propulsion System) ensures fuel efficiency and maneuverability hard to find in other propulsion systems. “This build was a great collaborative effort between Westar, Incat Crowther, Helmut’s Marine, Volvo Penta and Moose Boats,” Moose GM Steve Dirkes said. “To see a boat of this size walk sideways without any bow thrusters is pretty incredible and a testament to the Volvo Penta IPS drives. We appreciate Westar choosing us for this build and hope they are as happy with their new boat as we are to have built it.”

Westar Marine Services has been serving the San Francisco maritime community since its founding in 1976. Offering marine construction services, escort and towing, barges, water taxis and stores deliveries, their experienced crews are available 24/7 from their home dock at Pier 50.

Moose Boats, a division of Lind Marine LLC, is an established, innovative and reputable boat builder with an extensive list of high-profile, discerning customers throughout the United States. Each Moose Boat is custom built to address the unique and specific mission requirements of each customer. Moose Boats focuses on unmatched quality, attention to detail and the driving philosophy of "doing things the right way" to build the highest quality, most user-friendly boats in the industry.

