MMA to use Wärtsilä Voyage Cloud-Based Simulators for Remote Learning

Image caption: Massachusetts Maritime Academy cadets receive remote training via Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation Solution. Copyright: Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Wärtsilä Voyage will supply two of its advanced cloud-based simulation solutions to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) in the USA under a one-year agreement. This will allow cadets at the Academy to continue receiving safe and effective navigational training, despite restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The agreement was signed in September 2020 and was the first application of Wärtsilä’s cloud simulation technology in the US.

By adding cloud simulation, MMA can maintain total class volume but offer the same instruction either in the physical classroom or online, by shifting to a blended method of delivery as needed. The online simulator utilizes the same content as deployed in the on-campus classroom, allowing for quick implementation, while providing the flexibility needed to help in overcoming scheduling challenges. The cloud infrastructure also provides a ready-to-go solution as part of contingency planning in case of heightened restrictions being necessitated in the future.

“Wärtsilä’s cloud simulation solution solves our immediate needs to offer expanded online content due to Covid-19. It also gives us a long-term platform for simulation in blended learning that will allow MMA to continue leading the industry with innovative technologies for our students,” commented John Belle, Associate Professor at the Academy.

“Remote learning is a growing trend that is especially valuable in times like these, and it is important that the training of future maritime officers can continue with or without classroom attendance. The approved courses can carry on just as before, the only difference being the delivery method. This is a prime example of Wärtsilä’s success in developing smart technologies that enhance the efficiency and safety of maritime operations,” said Neil Bennett, Director of Global Simulation Sales, Wärtsilä Voyage. The Wärtsilä scope under this agreement includes the company’s Navi-Trainer Professional Marine Navigation Cloud Simulation software, two classrooms and TADS navigational charts.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy is a fully accredited, four year, co-educational state university offering Bachelor and Master of Science degrees for maritime cadets. The Academy is an established customer of Wärtsilä Voyage and utilizes a number of the company’s simulator solutions in its training program.

