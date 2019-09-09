Misuga Ship Management Migrates Dutch Fleet to Sealink VSAT

Rotterdam based ship management company Misuga Kaiun Holland B.V. has chosen Marlink to provision cost-effective, unlimited global Sealink VSAT connectivity for its dry bulk, multipurpose and wood chip carrier vessel fleet. Marlink will install one metre Ku-band antennas and integrate an extensive package of solutions and applications designed to provide secure connectivity for business and operations as well as crew welfare.

Misuga Kaiun Holland B.V. is the European subsidiary of Japan headquartered Misuga Kaiun Co., Ltd. (Misuga Ship Management), which ranks among the top 10 ship management companies worldwide, with a managed fleet of more than 150 vessels. The specific Sealink VSAT solution for vessels managed from the Rotterdam office has been developed in collaboration between Misuga Kaiun Holland B.V., Misuga Kaiun Co., Ltd, Marlink and Marlink Japan.

In addition, Marlink’s XChange integrated communications management platform will be deployed on all vessels to run business operations efficiently as well as enabling crew internet access. XChange Universal Remote Access is also an integral part of the service, helping Misuga Kaiun Holland B.V. to improve its IT resilience and compliance by providing secure, network-independent access to all devices connected to XChange, allowing technicians or administrators to manage IT equipment on board from any location worldwide. SkyFile Mail and Anti-Virus as well as IP phones, complete this economic and powerful connectivity package that will improve crew and operational data use.

Misuga Kaiun Holland B.V. is a member of Dutch consortium BroadBand@Sea, where ship managers, owners and suppliers share their experiences on maritime satcom. The organisation provided a platform for Marlink to demonstrate how XChange can significantly streamline service management and administration, ensuring that Misuga Kaiun Holland B.V. can leverage its new global VSAT service for smart effective fleet operations.

“Together with an unlimited Sealink VSAT data plan, high availability and quality of service across the fleet, and our inherently secure network, XChange unlocks significant extra value for Misuga Kaiun Holland B.V as it upgrades its satellite connectivity to improve operational capabilities and crew communications facilities,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink.

