Mintra Automates Training Records with Norway’s K-REG Competence Registry

[By: Mintra]

Mintra has launched a new integration with K-REG, Norway's national digital competence registry, run by Sentralregisteret. The integration enables course results to be registered automatically when learners complete their training. Available immediately to eligible customers, the integration removes the need for employers to manually transfer course records, creating a seamless digital workflow between learning and official competence documentation required for offshore travel on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The new capability is another step in Mintra's strategy to connect learning, competence and workforce management through integrated digital solutions. By automating the transfer of verified training records from Mintra’s TrainingPortal learning and competency management system to K-REG, organisations can spend less time on administration while ensuring competency information is captured consistently and securely.

For organisations operating in the maritime, offshore and energy sectors, maintaining workforce competence is both a regulatory requirement and a safety imperative. Crew and personnel often work across multiple vessels, sites, contractors and jurisdictions, while employers must be able to demonstrate that the right people hold the right qualifications at the right time. Keeping these records, current can be challenging, particularly when training data must be transferred manually between systems. By connecting TrainingPortal directly with K-REG, completed training is automatically reflected in Norway's official competence registry, reducing the risk of human error and giving employers greater confidence in the integrity of their workforce records.

"Training is increasingly digital, but many organisations still rely on manual processes to update official competence records," said Simon Burrows, HSEQ Manager, Mintra. "This integration is an example of what is possible to close this type of gap. By connecting our learning platform directly with K-REG, we're helping customers create a seamless process from course completion to official registration, making competence management simpler, more efficient and more reliable."

Roar Sømoen, Director of Sentralregisteret, added: "Employers are looking for more efficient ways to document and manage workforce competence without compromising quality or trust. Integrating directly with Mintra allows completed training to be transferred securely and automatically into K-REG, reducing administration while helping organisations maintain accurate, up-to-date competence records."

K-REG is Norway's official digital registry for workforce competence, providing a trusted record of completed training and qualifications. The new integration supports organisations in maintaining accurate, verifiable competence records while simplifying compliance across safety-critical industries.