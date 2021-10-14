Middle East Fuji Commits to the Environment

Courtesy of Middle East Fuji

[By: Middle East Fuji]

Middle East Fuji has commissioned its solar power plant, with all necessary approvals from the authorities and connected to the Dubai power grid. The plant is placed on the rooftop of the new logistics hub of MEF.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Saeed Al Malik, President & CEO of Middle East Fuji said that MEF remains committed to environmental causes and this is one of our major steps in the journey towards carbon neutral operations. He said the 178 KW plant, which is placed over the warehouse will reduce its carbon footprint by many tons of carbon during the estimated useful life of the plant. The company has also invested in hybrid vehicles, VRF systems for air-conditioning and many other initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint.

Middle East Fuji also has inaugurated its new logistics hub in April 2021. Mr Ryusaku Hayashi, Managing Director of MEF, said the new logistics hub helps MEF to improve its operational efficiency and increase its logistics capacity many fold. It is a fully airconditioned facility with advanced technologies such as VNA trucks connected with WMS systems to automate storing and picking operations. “Considering the effect of hot temperature in UAE and its impact on the products and our staff, we decided to go for a fully airconditioned facility for the consumable storage, although it add to our operational cost. This however, improved our staff productivity and boosted their morale,” he said..

MEF continued to grow even during the difficult time of 2020-2021 and the construction of the logistics hub was fully undertaken during the pandemic. “We are committed to provide the right products and best solutions to our customers and this very commitment helped us to continue operating and grow even during this period. We are blessed with the confidence of our customers, which make us more responsible and committed towards the needs of our customers each and every time,” said Mr. Hayashi.

