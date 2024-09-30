Michelle Hildyard to Lead Operations for Raymarine and FLIR Maritime

[By: Raymarine]

Raymarine – global leader in high-performance marine electronics – recently announced Michelle Hildyard as the Vice President of Operations.

With 19 years of experience in the marine industry, all within Raymarine and FLIR, Hildyard brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Her career progression within the company has spanned various critical positions, including Supply Chain Manager, Commercial Director, Vice President of Customer Service, and most recently, Vice President of Product Management and Business Development.

In her new capacity, Hildyard will leverage her diverse background to enhance the company's operational capabilities, streamline processes, and ensure top-tier delivery across all functional areas. Her responsibilities will include managing supply chain, engineering, product management, and operational functions, with a focus on creating a more cohesive approach that allows the company to respond swiftly to market demands and better support its customers.

“Michelle's promotion is a testament to her outstanding leadership and deep understanding of our business,” said Gregoire Outters, General Manager of Raymarine and FLIR Maritime. “Her broad operational expertise and proven track record make her the ideal candidate to lead our operations forward. Under Michelle's guidance, we are confident that Raymarine and FLIR Maritime will continue to innovate and excel in serving our customers.”

Hildyard's academic background, including a Bachelor of Science from the University of Reading and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southampton Business School, further enhances her qualifications for this strategic role.



This appointment underscores Raymarine's commitment to nurturing internal talent and positioning the company for continued growth and success in the marine electronics industry.