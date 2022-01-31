Michail Malliaros Nominated to General Manager Euronav Ship Management

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN & Euronext: EURN) (“Euronav” or the “Company”) announces that Stamatis Bourboulis will retire as General Manager Ship Management Hellas (ESMH) at the end of the second quarter of this year. Michail Malliaros, currently Fleet Personnel Manager, will assume the role of General Manager.

“On behalf of Euronav and our more than 3.500 employees, we want to thank Stamatis for his leadership over the last 17 years with the organisation”, says Hugo De Stoop, CEO of Euronav.” With his wealth of knowledge and experience Stamatis played an important role in the growth strategy of the Company. We are sincerely grateful to Stamatis for his dedication to Euronav and wish him to enjoy his well-deserved retirement.”

Stamatis Bourboulis has been the General Manager of ESMH since its inception in November 2005. He was appointed to the Euronav Management Board on the 1st of January 2019 and is a member of the Sustainability Committee. Stamatis started his career in a chemical factory, ship building and ship repair shipyards in Greece after which he joined Ceres Hellenic Shipping Enterprises Ltd in October 1990 as Superintendent Engineer and dealt with various types of vessels. In 1997 he became Ship Manager for the Crude Oil Tankers and OBOs. In 2000 Stamatis Bourboulis undertook the position of Technical Manager for the Ceres fleet of Dry Bulk, Crude Oil, Chemical and LNG Carriers. He is a member of the Getting to Zero (GtZ) Coalition Strategy Group, Intertanko Council, Safety and Technical Committee (ISTEC), as well as DNV and LR Greek National Committees and RINA Greek Technical Committee.

Stamatis Bourboulis, General Manager ESMH: “After a career of more than 32 years in the shipping industry, of which more than half with Euronav, I feel this is the right time for a leadership change. I sincerely want to thank my colleagues whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much together, and I am sure they will continue to contribute to future successes. The appointment of Michail demonstrates the Company’s talent availability and strength. Having worked closely with Michail for many years, I am highly confident that under his leadership the company will have a prosperous future.”

Michail Malliaros has been working for Euronav since 2005 and has held various positions within the company. He started as Chief Mate and later as Marine Master, after which he became HSQE Superintendent in 2012, holding also the roles of Deputy Designated Person Ashore and Deputy Company Security Officer. In 2015 he was appointed as General Manager to the Euronav Singapore Office at its inception and held this position until 2018 when he was assigned with the role of Euronav Fleet Personnel Manager. Michail Malliaros is an Associate Member of the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA) and member of Intertanko Nautical Subcommittee.

Michail Malliaros. “It is a great honour and responsibility for me to succeed Stamatis and to take the lead of Euronav Ship Management Hellas. I am confident that with the efforts of the entire team we will continue to successfully respond to the challenges ahead, maintain high standards, and put the Company in the best position for years to come.”

New organizational structure

With the nomination of Michail, Zois Dagkaris, who has held various positions within Euronav (Technical Superintendent, Sr. Project Engineer, Head of Energy Management, Fleet Manager and currently Group Procurement and Logistics Manager), will be promoted to Deputy General Manager. Zois will support Michail with Procurement, Fleet Projects and Technology developments (a.o. decarbonization projects, newbuildings and retrofits), as well as with Process Optimization, including OPEX optimization projects. The nominations entail organizational changes that will accelerate the company’s adoption of new technologies.

