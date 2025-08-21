MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau Consortium Improves Thruster Performance

[By: Elomatic]

Elomatic, an international consulting and engineering company, has successfully completed the installation of its patented Elogrid™ tunnel thruster technology on the 10,000 GT special purpose research vessel, the METEOR IV, built by the MEYER FASSMER spezialchiffbau consortium.

As part of a joint venture between FASSMER and MEYER Group, the 125-meter research vessel is being constructed for the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), to support their worldwide multifunctional and interdisciplinary projects, with a focus on climate and environmental research within the Atlantic.

This contract marks another milestone in the adoption of Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution as it continues to be selected as part of innovative newbuild projects, engaging the versatility of Elomatic competences. All previously installed applications were as part of retrofit projects on existing vessels to provide immediate benefits in fuel consumption reduction and thrust increase. For the METEOR IV project, the thrust increase was the main objective, which is why MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau selected the Elogrid solution, to improve the vessel’s dynamic positioning capability to support their mission profile, while also reducing fuel consumption.

Elogrid is an energy saving technology which is designed to maximize side thrust force to enhance maneuverability, whilst unlocking new levels of performance, efficiency, and sustainability. The Elogrid technology is predicted to reduce fuel consumption ranging from 1% to 4% per vessel in normal operating conditions. It achieves this by reducing flow entry into the bow thruster tunnels at cruising speeds. Elogrid blades are designed to improve side thrust when tunnel propellers are in use, resulting in a 5-8% increase in side thrust compared to operation without grids.

Jari Yli-Tolppa, Vice President Shipowner Services, said: “Our collaboration with MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau marks a significant step forward in the development of the Elogrid solution. The METEOR IV project is a prime example of how the Elogrid solution can be incorporated into the initial design phase of a vessel, establishing a blueprint for future new build projects, to support ship owners that are looking to improve their vessel’s performance, increase efficiencies, as well as reduce their carbon footprint.”

Jan Oskar Henkel, Managing Director, FASSMER, said: “Our collaboration with Elomatic allows us to meet the specific performance requirements for the METEOR IV’s dynamic positioning capability. The Elogrid technology enhances the vessel’s performance while contributing to efficient operations.”