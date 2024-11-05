Methanol Orders Advance Multi-Fuel Future

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions reports that it has received multiple orders for MAN B&W G95ME-LGIM Mk 10.5 methanol engines to power a series of Very Large Container Vessels (VLCVs). The order brings the cumulative number of G95ME-C10.5-LGIM methanol engine orders to 95 at various yards in South Korea, China and Japan since the engine’s market introduction in 2021, of which five have already entered operation aboard VLCVs.

The new engines will share the same basic engine design concept as those 50-bore LGIM engines that have already been delivered, of which more than 25 are already in service. Bjarne Foldager – Country Manager, Denmark – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The marine industry is heading for a multi-fuel future where several pathways need to be available in order to achieve sufficient greenhouse-gas reduction at scale. Along with methane and ammonia, methanol is one of the low- and zero-carbon fuels that will underpin shipping’s quest for decarbonisation. We ultimately expect methanol to figure prominently as a future fuel across all vessel segments.”

Peter Quaade, Head of Dual-Fuel Engine Group, Two-Stroke Engine Support, MAN Energy Solutions said: “Interest in methanol is taking off for newbuildings and retrofits. Our dual-fuel methanol concept is proven and, to date, has accumulated over half a million hours running on methanol alone. Simultaneously, the interest in methanol retrofits is also growing. Indeed, the world’s first methanol engine retrofit – a G95ME-LGIM type – is currently undergoing sea-trials in China, which we anticipate will increase interest in this approach to decarbonisation.”

About the MAN B&W ME-LGIM engine

MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the Diesel principle. When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels. Currently more than 210 ME-LGIM engines are on order or in service.