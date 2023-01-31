MEO Group Migrates Entire Fleet to Marlink's Smart Network Management

Marlink, the smart network solutions company, is implementing a fleet-wide migration of its smart managed network solution for leading global operator Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO Group) to support the Group’s ongoing digitalisation program. The contract follows a successful trial during which MEO Group highlighted the network stability and reliable performance for its business operations.

Applying its managed hybrid solution approach, Marlink will outfit 102 MEO Group vessels with its Sealink VSAT solution, providing high throughput connectivity across the fleet enabling personnel on transfer and vessel crews to utilise connectivity for welfare purposes. At the enterprise level, the company will leverage the Marlink network to accelerate its digitalisation strategy with enhanced data transfer to optimise its fleet operations and improve operational efficiency.

Using its XChange management platform, Marlink will deliver a fully managed service including network integration and secure file transfers between ship and shore. Using the smart routing capabilities of the XChange platform, MEO Group vessels will be able to send and receive data on the most appropriate channel and process data onboard at the edge of the network.

With operations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, MEO Group is a pioneer in the oil and gas, renewables and marine civil construction industries. Trusted by the world’s biggest energy companies, the Group offers a diverse range of vessels from crew boats, offshore support vessels through to specialised vessels services as well as project transportation solutions for project that require a full-service solution.

Marlink has designed and built intelligent network solutions around customer needs for more than 30 years, providing trusted global coverage that enables digital applications through an unrivalled satcom and terrestrial hybrid network. Deploying managed services, enables Marlink to proactively take responsibility for system integration, handling critical data and managing service priorities.

“As a global operator with a diverse fleet, we recognised the need to consolidate our communications with a provider with the capability to deliver connectivity and manage services wherever our vessels sail,” said Darren Ang, CEO of MEO Group. “Marlink’s VSAT solution and XChange platform proved their worth at the first time of asking, giving us the confidence to embark on this roll-out to deliver enhanced crew communications and enable digitalised fleet operations.”

“Marlink has worked in the specialist offshore sector for many years and we pay close attention to the particular needs of owners and operators in delivering business and crew connectivity,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Operators like MEO trust our managed hybrid solutions to provide the quality and functionality required to support their digitalisation and improve their business efficiency.”

