Medium-Sized SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers for Dredger “Hegemann V”

The new TSHD “Hegemann V” for German Detlef Hegemann Aktiengesellschaft will be equipped with SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers. By The Maritime Executive 04-28-2021 09:20:34

The new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) “Hegemann V” for German Detlef Hegemann Aktiengesellschaft will be equipped with SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers. Currently under construction at Netherlands-based Kooiman Marine Group, the dredger is designed to execute multiple types of dredging activities at specific locations. Due to its relatively short length of about 75.9 metres in combination with the SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers, the vessel will be optimally manoeuvrable even in narrow rivers.

The propulsion system of the TSHD consists of two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 270 (840 kW each), featuring fixed pitch propellers with a diameter of 1.85 metres. The azimuth thrusters will be driven by diesel-electric systems to fulfil strictest emission requirements.

SCHOTTEL M-Series

With medium-sized rudder propellers such as the SRP 270, SCHOTTEL is meeting new challenges in the international maritime market. These include shifted engine power classes, new ice class rules and the growing trend towards electric or hybrid-driven vessels. Combining the latest technologies in mechanical engineering, hydrodynamics, and digitalization, the medium-sized thrusters are available in three sizes which correspond to common engine power classes: SRP 210 (640 kW), SRP 240 (850 kW) and SRP 270 (1,000 kW).

Loading and unloading silt or sand

The “Hegemann V” was developed by Kooiman Engineering, part of Kooiman Marine Group, in close collaboration with Hegemann Dredging. With a suction pipe on the starboard side and an inboard dredge pump, the vessel is able to fill the 1,500 m³ hold with silt or sand. When unloading through a row of bottom doors, the vessel must be manoeuvred and positioned precisely. In addition, the material can be pumped by one or two dredge pumps connected in series either with discharge connections on both sides of the vessel or via a bow connection.

The 75.9-metre-long and 15.8-metre-wide dredger is designed for worldwide operations on a 24/7/365 basis and is managed by a crew of eight. To maintain ports and waterways, it will also be able to load up to 1,930 m³ with lower densities.

“Hegemann V” is scheduled for delivery in July 2022.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.