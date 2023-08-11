Med Marine & Vernicos Scafi Sign Contract for Construction of a Harbor Tug

Med Marine and Vernicos Scafi, prominent players in the shipping industry, are pleased to announce the signing of a groundbreaking contract for the construction of a state-of-the-art harbor tugboat.

This exciting project will see the realization of a cutting-edge vessel RAmparts 2500W model designed by Canadian Naval Architects Robert Allan exclusively for Med Marine. Vernicos Scafi selected Med Marine’s vessel to meet the increased demands of modern harbour inquiries as well as for its exceptional capabilities in handling challenging harbour tasks. Moreover, this special tugboat ensures both efficiency and safety during operations.

The tugboat boasts impressive specifications, measuring 25 meters in length, and equipped with an incredible 70-ton bollard pull capacity. This robust capability ensures the vessel's ability to handle even the most substantial maritime challenges and assist with the safe maneuvering of larger ships within harbors.

Med Marine’s Sales Director Melis Üçüncü commented on the contract: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Vernicos Scafi on this exciting project. As we look forward to the completion of this impressive vessel, both Med Marine and Vernicos Scafi are confident that this partnership will mark the beginning of a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.’’

The tugboat’s Specifications:

Length: 25.2 m

Breath: 12 m

Depth: 4.6m

Draft: 5.75 m

GRT: <400

Bollard Pull: 70

Speed: 11 knots

Main Engine: MTU / 16V4000M63

Total Power: 2x 2000 kW @ 1800 rpm

Emissions Standard: IMO TIER II

Azimuth Stern Drive: KONGSBERG / US 205S P20 FP

Propeller: 2800MM

Shafting: Composite Shaft

Accommodation: 7

