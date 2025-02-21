Med Marine’s Latest MED-A2500 Tug Set to Enhance SVS Maritime’s Fleet

[By: Med Marine]

Building on a successful collaboration, MED MARINE proudly celebrates the launch of another state-of-the-art tugboat for SVS MARITIME, a valued member of the VERNICOS SCAFI GROUP. The newly launched MED-A2500, crafted with precision at MED MARINE’s ERE?L? SHIPYARD, marks another milestone in the growing partnership between the two companies. Officially launched on February 12, 2025, the vessel reflects MED MARINE’s dedication to setting new benchmarks in quality and reliability.

Measuring 25 meters in length and boasting a powerful 75-ton bollard pull, the MED-A2500 is built to meet Class FIFI-1 standards, ensuring superior firefighting capabilities. Its propulsion system features twin main diesel engines driving Z-drive units through dedicated shaft lines, offering outstanding maneuverability and efficiency. As part of the versatile RAmparts 2500-W series, this tug is designed to handle a broad spectrum of maritime operations, including ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, and emergency response. The addition of an aft towing hook and capstan further enhances its operational versatility.

Mr. Dimitris Vernicos, President of VERNICOS SCAFI GROUP, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are truly delighted to welcome this remarkable vessel into our fleet. Its cutting-edge design and performance will enhance our capabilities and support our vision for a more efficient and resilient operation,” highlighting the importance of this ongoing collaboration.

Once delivered, this new tugboat will further strengthen SVS MARITIME’s fleet, reaffirming the trust placed in MED MARINE as a preferred partner for Greek operators. This enduring collaboration reflects a mutual dedication to pushing the boundaries of maritime expertise and innovation, further cementing both companies' influence in the global shipping industry.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,20 m

Draft: 5.75 m

Depth: 4.60 m

Beam: 12,00 m

Bollard Pull: 75 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8 persons