Med Marine Launches Advanced Buoy Tender for Port Qasim Authority

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: a state-of-the-art buoy handling vessel designed to elevate the efficiency of PORT QASIM AUTHORITY’s (PQA) harbour operations. This launch marks a significant achievement for MED MARINE, showcasing its extensive design expertise and commitment to pioneering solutions in the maritime sector.

The buoy tender vessel, an impressive 45 meters long, is custom-built to perfectly suit the growing needs of PQA. This exciting project is a testament to the strong partnership between MED MARINE and PQA, reflecting the shared passion for advancing maritime solutions. Together, they are setting new standards in efficiency and innovation, ensuring seamless operations and sustainable growth for bustling harbour operations

MED MARINE eagerly anticipates the successful culmination of this endeavour, poised to deliver a top-tier buoy tender vessel to our esteemed partner, PQA, following the contract signed in 2022.

Technical specifications of the Buoy Handling Vessel:

Length: 45,00 m

Breadth: 11,80 m

Depth: 5,00 m

Draft: 3,70 m

Crew: 16 persons

Speed: 12 knots