Med Marine Delivers Line Handling Boat to Briggs

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-13 15:18:03

Having signed a deal with Briggs Marine and Environmental Services in January 2019, Med Marine built a 14m line handling boat for the company at its Ere?li Shipyard. Leading Turkish tugboat operator and shipbuilder Med Marine delivered the vessel in November and she will operate in the Humber Estuary, UK.

Briggs Marine has over 40 years’ experience in coastal, nearshore and offshore operations. Briggs also supply and train personnel, deal with pollution and oil spills, operate as an environmental consultancy. The line handling boat built and delivered by Med Marine will be a great support for the company’s multiple operations.

14m/10TBP line handling boat, MED-M1410, is designed by Turkish Tomay Ship Design. Barry Rees, General Manager, from Briggs mentioned that they were very satisfied with the vessel and working with Med Marine.

She has following particulars:

LOA (Inc. fenders): 14.061m

Length (hull): 13.9m

Breadth (Inc. fenders): 5,508m

Breadth (Hull): 5.363m

Depth at midship: 2.955m

Draft approx.: 2.00m

Bollard Pull: 10 tonnes

Main engine: 2 x Volvo Penta D13

Gear box: 2 x ZF W350-1

Reduction ratio: 3.026:1

Propeller: 2x 900 mm four bladed Aluminium Bronze, BS1400, AB2 (Cu3)

Nozzle : Fixed type Mild Steel with inner stainless steel

Steering gear: Data Hidrolik DDS 2x290S

Notation: RINA C, HULL, o MACH,

Coastal navigation, mooring boat

