Med Marine Delivers Another State-of-the-Art Tug

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine, a leading shipbuilder with an impeccable track record in the maritime industry, has delivered a state-of-the-art RAmparts 2500W Tug of 25 m, delivering 70 tons of Bollard Pull, equipped to meet Class FIFI E SYSTEM -1 requirements to Italian based Scafi Società di Navigazione S.p.A.

Named as "GEA," the vessel is a RAmparts 2500W series multi-purpose tug which is also equipped with an aft towing hook. GEA will be deployed by Scafi group in port of Rijeka, Croatia, to support Scafi subsidiary Jadranski Pomorski Servis operations in ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, firefighting facilities.

Melis Üçüncü, Sales Director at Med Marine, expressed enthusiasm regarding the delivery of GEA to Scafi Società di Navigazione S.p.A., saying "This reflects Med Marine’s dedication to excellence in the tugboat building sector. We are grateful for our continuing collaboration with Scafi Società di Navigazione S.p.A. and their trust in Med Marine.”

Paolo Visco, on behalf of Scafi: “We are pleased to welcome Gea in our fleet! She will be the second tug built by Med Marine to operate in port of Rijeka, where she will prove her abilities by further increasing the quality of our services.”

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,2 m

Breadth: 12 m

Draft: 5,75 m

Bollard Pull: 70 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8 people