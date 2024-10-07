Med Marine Delivered Christos 73: A New Addition to IGMAR's Fleet

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE, a top-tier shipbuilder and tugboat operator, is honoured to reveal that the cutting-edge RAstar 2800 series support tug has been delivered to IGMAR, a member of Spanopolous Group.

The RAstar 2800 series Terminal-Escort Tug, a unique vessel from MED MARINE, exemplifies both versatility and strength. Meticulously engineered to adhere to the stringent Class FIFI-1 standards, it features forward and aft winches, facilitating the effortless execution of a diverse array of challenging tasks. Designated as "Christos 73" by her owners, this remarkable vessel has already begun playing a vital role in strengthening IGMAR's marine operations.

With a length of 28 meters and an exceptional 75 tons of bollard pull, Christos 73 is poised to face any maritime challenge with agility and power. Whether in delicate maneuvers or formidable towing, mooring, or firefighting operations, this vessel excels across the board. Its advanced rear towing hook further enhances its ability to serve as an indispensable ally in a broad spectrum of marine undertakings.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28,40 m

Breadth: 13 m

Depth: 5,40 m

Draft: 5,70 m

Gross Tonnage: <500

Bollard Pull: 75 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8 person