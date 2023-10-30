Med Marine Celebrates Successful Launch of MED-A2575 Series Harbour Tug

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine proudly announces the successful launch of the MED-A2575 series Harbour Tug, a remarkable vessel designed to meet the evolving demands of efficient harbor operations. The esteemed client for this project is SAFEEN Group, a longstanding and loyal partner of Med Marine.

The MED-A2575 series Harbour Tug, measuring an impressive 25 meters in length and boasting an impressive 75-ton bollard pull capacity, signifies a milestone in Med Marine's commitment to delivering top-tier vessels tailored to the unique requirements of our valued clients.

The MED-A2575 series is designed by Canadian Naval Architect, Robert Allan exclusively for Med Marine to ensure efficient maritime activities.

The tugboat’s specifications:

Length: 25,20 m

Width: 12 m

Depth: 4.60 m

Draft: 5.75 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Traction Force: 70 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8 people