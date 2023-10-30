Med Marine Celebrates Successful Launch of MED-A2575 Series Harbour Tug
[By: Med Marine]
Med Marine proudly announces the successful launch of the MED-A2575 series Harbour Tug, a remarkable vessel designed to meet the evolving demands of efficient harbor operations. The esteemed client for this project is SAFEEN Group, a longstanding and loyal partner of Med Marine.
The MED-A2575 series Harbour Tug, measuring an impressive 25 meters in length and boasting an impressive 75-ton bollard pull capacity, signifies a milestone in Med Marine's commitment to delivering top-tier vessels tailored to the unique requirements of our valued clients.
The MED-A2575 series is designed by Canadian Naval Architect, Robert Allan exclusively for Med Marine to ensure efficient maritime activities.
The tugboat’s specifications:
Length: 25,20 m
Width: 12 m
Depth: 4.60 m
Draft: 5.75 m
Gross Tonnage: <400
Traction Force: 70 tons
Speed: 12 knots
Crew: 8 people
